Police arrest 21-year-old man in connection with attempted murder in Grangemouth
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder in the Grangemouth area.
The incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 28, left a 41-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries and led to police cordoning off a block of flats.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5am on Sunday, July 28, police received a report a 41-year-old man had been found with serious injuries within the close of a block of flats in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth.
"Enquiries remain ongoing.”