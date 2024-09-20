Police armed with radar guns hit the hotspots of Bonnybridge to clock 14 speeders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following complaints by a number of local residents police responded by hitting the streets of Bonnybridge with radar guns to catch and deter speeding drivers.

The community officers carried out the operation over the last week and reported 14 people had been warned to cut their speed.

Police Scotland recently launched a new campaign to improve driver safety and reduce the number of people injured or killed by speeding, including a campaign that highlights the risk of speeding and the real stories behind speed cameras.