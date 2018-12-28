Police appeal for witnesses to fatal road traffic incident

Police in the Forth Valley area are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal road collision in Bridge of Allan last night.

The incident happened in Cornton Road at around 11.10pm on Thursday, December 27 when a male pedestrian sustained serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Defender.

Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, the 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Andrew Thomson from Stirling Road Policing Unit said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require.

“The driver of the Land Rover stopped immediately following this incident and we have noted a statement from them, but we are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened.

“If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the RPU at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 4280 of December 27.