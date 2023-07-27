The incident occurred around 12.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) in Grahams Road, Falkirk, near the junction with John Street, and involved a pedestrian and blue Mazda 2 vehicle.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

The road was closed for about three hours, re-opening around 3.45pm.

The accident occurred on Grahams Road close to the junction with John Street. Pic: Google Maps

Police Constable Euan Steel said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. In addition, if you were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage that could assist then please make contact with officers.”