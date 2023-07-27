News you can trust since 1845
Police appeal for witnesses after woman, 86, injured in Falkirk road incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was injured in a serious road collision.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST

The incident occurred around 12.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) in Grahams Road, Falkirk, near the junction with John Street, and involved a pedestrian and blue Mazda 2 vehicle.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

The road was closed for about three hours, re-opening around 3.45pm.

The accident occurred on Grahams Road close to the junction with John Street. Pic: Google MapsThe accident occurred on Grahams Road close to the junction with John Street. Pic: Google Maps
The accident occurred on Grahams Road close to the junction with John Street. Pic: Google Maps
Police Constable Euan Steel said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. In addition, if you were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage that could assist then please make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1476 of Wednesday, July 26..