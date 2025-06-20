Police appeal for witnesses after violent assault in Forth Valley park

A man knocked unconscious in a public park was rushed to hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Ladywell Park on Thursday, June 19.

Bannockburn on Thursday, 19 June, 2025.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.30pm within the Bannockburn park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when he was approached by a man on a bike who assaulted him, knocking him unconscious.

The man was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 20-25 years, 5ft 7 ins, with short dark hair. He was on a bike at the time and cycled off after the assault.

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: "This was a violent, unprovoked assault and we are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area.

“I would ask anyone with who was in the park at the time or who lives nearby and has private CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information please contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3815 of June 19 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.