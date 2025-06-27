Police appeal for witnesses after sex incident on Glasgow to Edinburgh train

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an incident on a train travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed a couple performing an indecent act on the 7pm Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley Scotrail service on Saturday, June 8.

British Transport Police say shortly after the train left Glasgow the female was observed performing a sex act on the man until the couple were interrupted by the guard doing his checks.

Although the couple have been identified, officers are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident.

The couple were on a Scotrail service between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Pic: Contributed

The man was white, in his late thirties, of regular build, with a greying short scruffy beard and facial tattoos. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoody and jeans and was carrying a black backpack. The woman was white, in her thirties, of regular build with blonde hair and was wearing a dark fur coat and black trousers. Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 554 of June 8. Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.