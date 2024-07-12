Police appeal for witnesses after man left lying Camelon street with serious stab wounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds after being attacked in the early hours of Friday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred around shortly before 1am in Glasgow Road, Camelon.

Police Scotland said its officers were alerted around 12.55am that a man had been found lying in the street with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the 36-year-old victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was treated for stab injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing. Pic: File image

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the serious assautl.

Three or four males, described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old and wearing dark clothing and face coverings, were seen running along Glasgow Road in the direction of Mariner Road around the time the assault took place.

Detective Sergeant Gill Rennie said: “This was a violent assault on the victim who has been left with serious injuries and it is vital we trace the persons responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Glasgow Road and Mariner Road in Camelon in the early hours of Friday morning, who saw or heard anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be of significance to our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0133 of Friday, July 12. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers to give details anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Today (Monday), Police Scotland said “enquiries are ongoing”.