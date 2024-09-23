Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in relation to an assault at a Falkirk railway station earlier this year.

The incident occurred shortly before 11pm on Saturday, May 11 on platform two at Grahamston Station in Meeks Road.

British Transport Police believe the pair may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into the incident.

The first man is described as white, around six foot in height, slim build with brown short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a yellow print emblem on his left breast, a yellow metal chain around his neck, and black shorts and black trainers.

CCTV images of pair British Transport Police want to speak to. Pic: Contributed

The second man is described as white, also around six foot in height, slim build with dark brown hair with a straight fringe. He had a tattoo on his left bicep and forearm. He was wearing a black t-shirt with “ICON” print to the front, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact British Transport Police.

British Transport Police can be contacted by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400059713.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.