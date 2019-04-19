Police appeal for news of missing woman Rodel

Police have asked for help in their efforts to trace a woman who has links to Parkside Court in Plean.

Rodel Nicol (40) was last seen in the Randolphfield area of Stirling at around 2pm yesterday. and concern is growing for her welfare as since then she has neither returned home not been in contact with family or friends.

She is around 5ft 6ins with long brown hair which she often wears tied in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue denim jeans, white trainers and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Inspector Anton Stephenson said: “Given the length of time since Rodel was last seen, we are eager to locate her as soon as possible to ensure she is alright.

“Anyone who believes they have seen her since Thursday afternoon, or knows where she currently is, should contact police immediately.

“I would also ask that Rodel get in touch to confirm with us that she is safe.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 and quote incident number 1973 of the April 18.