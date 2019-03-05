Police appeal for man missing after visit to Larbert hospital

Residents are being asked to look out for a man who has been missing since February 12.

Police have issued an renewed appeal for any help from the public to trace Rdmond Taylor.

Redmond Taylor.

He left Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert around 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 12 and was pictured on CCTV walking in the Torwood area around an hour later.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Alloa and has links to the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family or returned home since.

As part of the ongoing enquiries to trace Redmond, officers are urging anyone in the Torwood or Glenbervie areas who may have information which could be relevant to come forward.

Redmond is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a black long-sleeved top, dark-coloured jeans, grey trainers and carrying a white bag.

Sergeant Jo Moffat of Alloa Police Station said: “It’s now been three weeks since Redmond was last seen and we have significant concerns for his welfare. I want to thank the communities of Forth Valley for their support and assistance with our enquiries so far.

“We’re now urging anyone who lives in Torwood or Glenbervie or has visited these areas in recent weeks, perhaps using the nearby wooded areas for walking or recreational activities, to contact us if they may have seen Redmond or found any clothing similar to that which he was last seen wearing.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1457 of February 13.