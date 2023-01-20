In the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, a red Mazda CX 3 (reg. SN69 FMF) was stolen from outside a property in Kettilstoun Mains.

Enquiries so far have established that the Mazda was taken at around 12.35am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was later seen by police in the High Street and was pursued by officers eastbound through Winchburgh, where it failed to stop.

Officers are appealing for information after two cars were stolen in Linlithgow in the early hours of Wednesday, January 18.

A suspect wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves is sought by police in connection with both incidents.

A black Seat Ibiza (reg. SK71 AXG) was also stolen from outside a property in The Maltings between 11.30pm and 4.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair, of Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish if these two thefts are connected.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in Linlithgow in the early hours of Wednesday who may have witnessed something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen the two cars described in the West Lothian area since the early hours of January 18. Also, anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area around the time of the incidents is urged to contact police as you may have captured footage that could assist with our investigation.”