Police appeal for information after serious assault in Denny

A man was left with serious head injuries after an attack in Denny on Wednesday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after the serious assault which took place in the town’s West Boreland Road around 6.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating following a serious assault in Denny.

“The incident happened at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, November 21 in the West Boreland Road area when a man was found with serious injuries.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, with serious head injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Falkirk CID via 101, quoting incident number 3087 of November 21 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”