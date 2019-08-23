Police appeal for help to trace missing woman Jacqueline Watson

Police are appealing for information to assist in tracing Jacqueline Watson who was last seen in the Whins Road area of Alloa about 9am today and has not been seen or heard from since.

This is said to be out of character, and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jacqueline is 5ft 6ins and slim with black bobbed hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, grey top and a black jacket and will be wearing blue or grey walking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2263 of 23/08/2019.