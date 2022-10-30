Concerns are growing for Rebecca Graham, aged 13 years, and 15-year-old Casey Beattie who were last seen on Friday evening, October 28 and are believed to be together.

Rebecca is described as 5ft 2ins in height and of slim build with long red /auburn hair, while Casey is a similar 5ft 2 ins in height and of slim build with long blonde hair.

Officers are concerned for their wellbeing and safety. Enquiries and searches are ongoing to trace them as soon as possible to ensure that they are safe and well.

Rebecca Graham and Casey Beattie from Grangemouth