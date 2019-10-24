Police appeal for help to trace man who robbed pensioner in Cumbernauld

Police are appealing for help to trace the man who knocked an elderly woman to the ground and stole her handbag.

The incident took place in Cumbernauld town centre yesterday around 5.10pm.

The 82-year-old was near an underpass on St Mungo’s Road when she was pushed to the ground.

After stealing her black handbag he ran through the underpass and towards Liddel Road.

The man is described as being in his 50s, about 5ft 7in and stocky build. He has short dark, messy hair, stubble and was wearing dark clothing.

The victim was left shaken and with minor injuries, which did not require treatment.

Detective Constable Shemain Murphy, of Coatbridge CID, said: “We have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed the robbery take place or saw any suspicious activity in the area during the afternoon.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting incident 2923 of October 23, or you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”