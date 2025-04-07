Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Glasgow-Polmont train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal for witnesses has been made by British Transport Police after a sexual assault on board a train.

Officers are investigating the incident which occurred on train between Glasgow Queen Street Station and Polmont Station on Friday, March 14.

Between 9.55pm and 10.05pm that evening, a woman was on board a train when a man sat down next to her and touched the woman on her thigh.

The woman then confronted the man asking him why was he touching her

British Transport Police have launched an investigation Pic: Contrbiuted

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that will help their investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 764 of 14/03/25.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.