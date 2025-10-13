Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Camelon

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 13th Oct 2025, 21:11 BST
Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted and robbed in Camelon.

The incident involving two men took place between 8pm and 8.40pm last Sunday, October 5 within a building in the village’s Main Street.

The victim did not require medical treatment, according to police.

One suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a dark puffer jacket, a dark grey hooded jumper, and white trainers.

Police are appealing for information after the incident on Sunday evening. Pic: Steve Leathplaceholder image
The other suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, and of large build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Both spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us.

"We urge anyone who may have seen anything in the area at the time, or has private or dash-cam footage, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3229 of Sunday, October 5.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

