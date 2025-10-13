Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Camelon

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted and robbed in Camelon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involving two men took place between 8pm and 8.40pm last Sunday, October 5 within a building in the village’s Main Street.

The victim did not require medical treatment, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a dark puffer jacket, a dark grey hooded jumper, and white trainers.

Police are appealing for information after the incident on Sunday evening. Pic: Steve Leath

The other suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, and of large build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Both spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us.

"We urge anyone who may have seen anything in the area at the time, or has private or dash-cam footage, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3229 of Sunday, October 5.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.