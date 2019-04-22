Police appeal after two people attacked by dog in Braes

Two people are still being treated in hospital after being attacked by a dog at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses after Saturday’s incident which occurred around 11pm on Saturday in Bridgend Road, Avonbridge.

A 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were walking in the area when the animal appeared and attacked them.

The pair were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where they continue to be treated.

The man sustained serious injuries to his face and hand, while the woman sustained injuries to her hand.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the dog and identify its owner. However no other details are known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Bellingham from Falkirk Police Station said: “This is a very serious incident of an apparently dangerous and out of control dog attacking two members of the public and leaving them badly hurt.

“We want to trace the animal and those who care for it as soon as possible and would urge anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact police immediately.

“Likewise if you have any other relevant information that can be of use to this inquiry then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Falkirk Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 5973 of April 20.