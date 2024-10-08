Police appeal after teenage girl hurt in Falkirk area hit and run incident
Police are appealing for information after a young teenager was hit by a car that failed to stop.
The incident occurred around about 5.30pm on Wednesday,October 2.
A 14 year old female was struck by a grey estate type vehicle while using a pedestrian crossing on the A883 near Broad Street, Denny.
The driver of vehicle did not stop.
The youngster received injuries as a result of the incident.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to call them on 101, quoting incident 3380 of October 2.