Police are investigating two number plate thefts from vehicles in the area.

The first took place in Glen Terrace, Denny, between 6pm on Friday April 25 and 8am on Saturday, April 28.

This was followed by another theft of front and rear registration plates in Sutton Park Crescent, Stenhousemuir, between 8pm on Sunday, April 29 and 9am on Monday, April 30.

Anyone with info should call 101.