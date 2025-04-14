Police appeal after motorcyclist injured in Forth Valley incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Road policing officers in Forth Valley are appealing for information following a crash on the A82.
The incident happened around 11.50am yesterday (Sunday) near Crianlarich and involved a Volvo XC90 and a motorbike.
The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
Inspector David Marr of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, but I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road re-opened around 1.50pm, same date. I want to thank members of the public for their patience whilst we dealt with this."
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1231 of Sunday, April 13 or details can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.