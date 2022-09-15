Police appeal after man, 47, dies in Longcroft

Police said that around 12.10am, officers were called to Station Road, underneath the M80 overbridge.

They attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Andy Gardner said: “We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and it is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police are appealing for information after the man's death in Longcroft

“Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, he had been driving his silver-coloured Ford Fiesta northbound on the M80 just after the Haggs junction, when his car broke down and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

“We would appeal to anyone who was driving on the motorway between 10.45pm on Wednesday night and 12.10am on Thursday morning, when police were called.

"If anyone saw the silver-coloured Ford Fiesta at the side of the motorway, please get in touch. I would also appeal to any drivers on that road between those times who have dash-cam footage to contact officers.”