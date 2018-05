A householder lost jewellery and £500 after a daytime break-in Laurieston.

Police are probing the theft of the property from an address on Old Redding Road, which is believed to have taken place some time between 9am and 5pm on Monday (May 7).

A local CCTV inquiry is being conducted, however, officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area during this time.

Contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.