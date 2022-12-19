Police appeal after driver failed to stop after Falkirk collision
Police are appealing for information after a crash in the Falkirk area earlier this month.
Around 4.30pm on Friday, December 2 when a vehicle collided with a black Kia Ceed and failed to stop. The incident occurred at the Westfield Roundabout
Today Police issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to get in touch with them, quoting reference number CR/0117500/22.
No information has been given on the condition of the driver of the Kia.