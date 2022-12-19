News you can trust since 1845
Police appeal after driver failed to stop after Falkirk collision

Police are appealing for information after a crash in the Falkirk area earlier this month.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 10:28am

Around 4.30pm on Friday, December 2 when a vehicle collided with a black Kia Ceed and failed to stop. The incident occurred at the Westfield Roundabout

Today Police issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to get in touch with them, quoting reference number CR/0117500/22.

No information has been given on the condition of the driver of the Kia.

