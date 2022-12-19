Around 4.30pm on Friday, December 2 when a vehicle collided with a black Kia Ceed and failed to stop. The incident occurred at the Westfield Roundabout

Today Police issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to get in touch with them, quoting reference number CR/0117500/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No information has been given on the condition of the driver of the Kia.