Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Forth Valley road crash
The incident took place the B8075, Kirk Lane, Stirling, on Wednesday, November 22.
Officers were called to the crash involving a blue Volkswagen Tiguan and a cyclist around 6.15pm.
The Tiguan was travelling north on the B8075 Kirk Lane when it struck the cyclist, and then left the road, coming to stop in a nearby field.
Emergency services attended and the 62-year-old male cyclist was found lying seriously injured on the verge. He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.
The 65-year-old female driver of the vehicle did not require hospital treatment.
Inspector Andrew Thomson from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and we are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward.
“If you were travelling on the B8075 shortly before 6.15pm on Wednesday and may have noticed a blue Volkswagen Tiguan, or have dash-cam footage which could be of significance, please get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2883 of Wednesday, November 22.”