It happened on Wednesday morning in the Roman Road area of Bonnybridge.

Police say the break-in occurred between 8:00am and 10:30am.

They want to hear from people who anyone acting suspiciously in the area during that time.

Call 101 quoting ref no. 0984 of June 2.

Police appeal after house break-in