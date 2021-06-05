Police appeal after break-in at Bonnybridge house

Police have made an appeal for witnesses following a break-in at a house.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:18 pm

It happened on Wednesday morning in the Roman Road area of Bonnybridge.

Police say the break-in occurred between 8:00am and 10:30am.

They want to hear from people who anyone acting suspiciously in the area during that time.

Call 101 quoting ref no. 0984 of June 2.

