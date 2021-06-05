Police appeal after break-in at Bonnybridge house
Police have made an appeal for witnesses following a break-in at a house.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 1:18 pm
It happened on Wednesday morning in the Roman Road area of Bonnybridge.
Police say the break-in occurred between 8:00am and 10:30am.
Read More
Read MoreFalkirk Community Hospital: Transformation will create 'seamless' care for patie...
They want to hear from people who anyone acting suspiciously in the area during that time.
Call 101 quoting ref no. 0984 of June 2.