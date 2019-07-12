Police and partners meet Camelon residents

A community initiative designed to reassure residents got off to a successful start.

Police officers, along with partners, are running a ‘Street a Week’ project in Camelon following a recent spate of fires and a violent incident which left a man dead.

They are working alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Community Safety Team and housing services from Falkirk Council, as well as Conflict Resolution, Signpost Recovery and Cyrenians.

Over 100 residents were visited yesterday with a number of concerns raised.

The eight week initiative will visit a different street each Thursday when people can pop along to speak with their local police team when they visit their street.

Details will be announced in The Falkirk Herald.