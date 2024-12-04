Police and partners launch Operation Christmas to keep Falkirk shoppers and revellers safe

Cllr Devine, Transform Forth Valley, McGills Buses, Falkirk Delivers, The Howgate and Falkirk Police were all represented at the launch of this year's Operation Christmas. (Pic: Scott Louden)

A festive initiative to keep people who live, work and visit Falkirk safe is now underway.

The annual Operation Christmas with Police Scotland and partners working together was launched on Friday and will run for the rest of the year.

At the launch, partner organisations and retailers turned out to welcome the initiative which has been running for over a decade.

In the run up to Christmas, police join up with a number of agencies and voluntary partners to tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour, disorder, retail crime and other criminality which impacts on residents, retailers, shoppers and visitors throughout December.

The initiative involves high visibility police patrols in Falkirk town centre and other town centres within Forth Valley as officers work to ensure the safety of our communities.

This year’s partners include Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Falkirk Delivers, Falkirk Council and Transform Forth Valley (NHS).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “From November 29 until Hogmanay we’ll have additional patrols in the town centre and retail park to tackle theft and anti-social behaviour, aiming to help everyone enjoy a safe Christmas period.

"We will also be working closely with McGills Bus Service to make sure the public transport network is a safe and enjoyable way to travel to and from events.

"Let’s work together to make this festive season safe and merry for all.”