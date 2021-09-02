Police and drone unit to attend Falkirk Cruise event
Police and a drone unit are planning to stop by tonight’s Falkirk Cruise meeting.
The events, which members describe as gatherings for “car enthusiasts”, usually take place at The Falkirk Wheel car park.
Officers say they’ll be in attendance to tackle examples of “anti-social or dangerous driving”.
A Forth Valley Police Division statement read: “Local officers, supported by roads policing officers and the @polscotair drone unit, will be attending the Falkirk Cruise this evening.
“Officers will engage with participants to ensure that this is a safe event. Whilst the majority of participants are usually well intentioned, any instances of anti-social or dangerous driving will be dealt with robustly.”
Last year we told how a Falkirk Cruise member claimed the event supports the area due to the high number of people its meetings attract.
Paul Young, of Grangemouth, said: “You’ve got about 200 cars showing up, but they might have passengers, and they all need to eat and get fuel so they use the local services.”