Police alert over illegal Larbert deer hunters

Police are investigating several incidents of attempted deer poaching near Larbert High School and the Carron Phoenix works.

The criminals involved are prepared to inflict cruelty on animals, and at the same time meat taken from carcasses for human consumption poses a clear health threat.

The poachers are said to have been stalking the animals on waste ground between the school and Carron Phoenix.

Wildlife officer Laura Robertson said: “This area is known to house various types of wildlife.

“Deer poaching is illegal under the Deer (Scotland) Act 1996, meaning it is a crime to wilfully kill or injure deer.

“It is a crime that is usually committed during the night and poachers often trespass on private land to get to the deer.

“Apart from the cruelty inflicted on the animals hunted there is also a question of food preparation hygiene when animals are taken for human consumption”.

She is appealing for people walking in the area to be vigilant, and report any suspicious behaviour.

Meanwhile anyone who sees an injured animal is urged to contact the SSPCA on 03000999999.

Anyone who has information about deer poaching, or finds traps, snares or dead deer, should contact police via 101.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.