Police advise Falkirk residents to dip into the Little Book of Big Scams in 2023

As 2023 gets underway Police are urging Falkirk residents to familiarise themselves with the Little Book of Big Scams to guard against falling victim to con artists and suffer an unhappy start to the year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No one wants to be a victim of a scam and suffer the financial loss, frustration and worry that it causes. The information contained in the Little Book of Big Scams booklet can arm people with enough knowledge to have confidence to go about their daily business without fear of falling foul of a scam.”

The booklet gives descriptions of a wide variety of frauds and scams and then gives details on how best to protect yourself from them.

Many frauds and scams are committed online nowadays and danger can be just a mere click away