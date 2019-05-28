Pole-wielding Camelon man threatened police with weapon

A man threatened police with a metal pole in his home.

Martin Peasley (44), 173 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, appeared in court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards officers on February 15 by brandishing the weapon and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

He also culpably and recklessly said he didn’t have anything sharp on him prior to a search, when he was in fact in possession of a syringe with an uncapped hypodermic needle attached.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said Peasley is trying to address a drug problem.

He was placed under supervision for a year and must complete 200 hours’ unpaid work within six months.