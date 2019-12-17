Plean dealer gave heroin to drug death victim

A drug dealer supplied heroin to a man who later died of drug-related causes.

Greig Forsyth (29), 49 Wallace Crescent, Plean, admitted supplying drugs to the man at an address in Seaforth Road, Langlees on April 22.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Scott said Forsyth supplied witnesses with half a gram of heroin in a swap for some Valium.

The court heard the cause of the man’s death was multi-drug toxicity and there were a number of drugs in his system – including the heroin Forsyth had supplied.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until January 9 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.