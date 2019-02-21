Plea to trace man last seen leaving Larbert hospital

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing after leaving a Larbert hospital.

Redmond Taylor was last seen leaving Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert around 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 12, heading in the direction of Bellsdyke Roundabout.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Alloa and has links to the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family since and concern is growing for his welfare.

Redmond is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, navy blue jeans and grey trainers.

Redmond is known to travel across the Central belt, particularly to Edinburgh and Glasgow, and to the Fife area.

Sergeant Keith Drummond of Alloa Police Station said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Redmond and are asking for the public’s help as part of our enquiries.

“Anyone who may have seen Redmond since this time, or who has information on where he may be, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1457 of February 13.