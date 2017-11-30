Plea for witnesses after fatal road accident near Dunipace

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision near Dunipace.

The incident happened around 3.45am today on the M80 motorway, around two miles south of Stirling.

A lorry travelling on the northbound carriageway was in collision with a male pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers attended along with other emergency services and the road was closed for around five hours while investigations were conducted at the scene.

It has now re-opened.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can help with ongoing inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross from Stirling’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision a man has died and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We have had concerned members of the public contacting us and officers are currently providing support to the family of the man who has died.

“I would ask anyone who was on the M80 motorway immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to this inquiry are asked to come forward to help with our investigations.”

Those with information are asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101, quoting incident number 0319 of November 30.