Playground bully: Hair pulling Falkirk offender's behaviour branded 'pathetic in the extreme'

Wililam Forsyth, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thrusday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pulling her hair – at an addressing in Iona Place, Hallglen, on May 12 and breaching his bail by entering the same location on May 31.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “They were communicating via Snapchat and had an argument. Later that day at 3.20pm the complainer contacted the

accused again regarding picking up there one-year-old daughter and then a further argument broke out.

Forsyth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"At 4.50pm the complainer contacted the accused again and he said he was on his way round. He arrived at the address and the complainer went to her bedroom and a further argument broke out between her and the accused.

"He followed her into the kitchen and she asked him to leave. She left the kitchen and he grabbed her hair and pulled it, stopping her from moving. She asked him to let go and he said ‘make me’.

"She then fell to the ground and he let go. The accused then left the address.”

As for the bail breach, Forsyth called up his former partner to “query a statement she had made to police”. She was present in her address when the accused walked in the front door uninvited and stayed for two hours.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Forsyth’s behaviour was “pathetic in the extreme” with the pulling hair incident something akin to having an “altercation with a classmate” in the playground.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Forsyth, 33 Wallace Street, Falkirk, had breached court orders in the past and had an extensive record for driving while disqualified, but had no previous convictions for domestic offences.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work in that time.