Plate smashing offender put to work by Falkirk sheriff after angry domestic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Meiehofer, 48, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Braemar Drive, Falkirk on September 20 last year.

The charges stated he was loitering outside the woman’s property despite being told to leave on a number of occasions and then he started smashing plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Meiehofer, 156 King Street, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for a period of three years with the condition he takes part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.