Plate smashing offender put to work by Falkirk sheriff after angry domestic
Kenneth Meiehofer, 48, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Braemar Drive, Falkirk on September 20 last year.
The charges stated he was loitering outside the woman’s property despite being told to leave on a number of occasions and then he started smashing plates.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Meiehofer, 156 King Street, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for a period of three years with the condition he takes part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.
He was also ordered to complete 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and placed on a non harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.