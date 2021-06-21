Plan to repair vandalised Bo'ness seating area is confirmed

Drystone walling around a bench in Kinneil Estate was damaged over the weekend of June 12/13.

The incident caused outrage after an image showing the extent of the vandalism was shared on Facebook.

The structure will be fixed by a third party, it has been confirmed.

A drystone walling seating area in Kinneil Estate, Bo'ness was deliberately damaged. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Councillor Ann Ritchie, who represents Bo’ness and Blackness, said: “I had contacted a Falkirk Community Trust officer earlier in the week to report the damage.

“The work will be carried out in the next three weeks to repair the seat. It will take this time as the company that will carry the work out has other work to do first.”

The firm taking on responsibility for fixing the bench is TCV, whose volunteers first built the seat.

The business offers young people apprenticeships and a chance to “gain experience working out in the open”.

