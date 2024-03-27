Pinas was out on the road in Grangemouth while he was flying high on cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nikodem Pinas, 18, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while unfit through drugs on the A905 Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth on February 3 last year.

He gave a reading of 311 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 11.10pm when police officers on mobile patrol had their attention drawn to the accused’s vehicle. A drug wipe provided a positive reading for cocaine."

Police caught up with Pinas and found him six times over the legal drug driving limit(Picture: Submitted)

Pinas, represent himself, said: “I know I shouldn’t have been driving that day – I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Pinas, 29 Adam Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.