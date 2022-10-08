Sources said Tobin was taken from Saughton Prison to hospital, believed to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and later died.

Tobin, who was born in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences.

Vicky, of Redding, near Falkirk, and Dinah, of Tillingham, Essex, both went missing in 1991.

However, it was not until 17 years later their bodies were found, buried in the garden of Tobin's former home in Margate, Kent.

Tobin murdered her Miss Hamilton in his Bathgate home after abducting her as she travelled home to Redding after visiting a relative in Livingston in February 1991.

She had last been seen on 10 February 1991 as she waited for a bus home. Her disappearance sparked on of Scotland’s biggest missing person inquiries.

After Tobin’s conviction for Miss Kluk’s murder in 2006, his Bathgate home was searched.

In November 2007 Miss Hamilton’s remains were discovered buried in the garden of Tobin’s former home in Margate, Kent.

Tobin was convicted of Miss Hamilton’s murder in 2008 taking his minium sentence to 30 years.

Student Miss McNicol was hitching a lift when Tobin abducted and murdered her

On 16 November, 2007, her remains were also found at the property in Margate.

The 18-year-old from Tillingham, Essex, had last been seen on 5 August, 1991, when she had been hithchiking home with a male friend.

They had accepted a lift from a man and her friend was dropped off at junction 8 on the M25.

Miss McNicol was never seen again, though withdrawals were made from her building society account from cash machines in Hampshire and Sussex after her disappearance.

