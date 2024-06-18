Pet killer gives police officers dog's abuse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said police officers within the hospital approached McPhillips and were then met with a torrent of verbal abuse.
"He was asked to desist from his behaviour, but continued to shout and swear,” he added.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McPhillips, 21 Forthview, Bannockburn, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
Back in 2019 Sheriff Shead sent McPhillips to prison for six months after he was found guilty of strangling a dog – a spaniel called Alfie – and then dumping its body in the Forth and Clyde canal. He had taken £20 from Alfie’s former owner and lied to her, saying he had re-homed the dog.