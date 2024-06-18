Pet killer gives police officers dog's abuse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

By Court Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Daniel McPhillips, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at police officers – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 14 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said police officers within the hospital approached McPhillips and were then met with a torrent of verbal abuse.

"He was asked to desist from his behaviour, but continued to shout and swear,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McPhillips, 21 Forthview, Bannockburn, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

McPhillips appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)McPhillips appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
McPhillips appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Back in 2019 Sheriff Shead sent McPhillips to prison for six months after he was found guilty of strangling a dog – a spaniel called Alfie – and then dumping its body in the Forth and Clyde canal. He had taken £20 from Alfie’s former owner and lied to her, saying he had re-homed the dog.