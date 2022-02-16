Pessimistic offender flees Falkirk court before case is called

Adams, 42 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, had pleaded guilty to a number of shoplifting offences including theft of alcohol from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on January 5 and Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on January 11.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “I spoke to him earlier – funnily enough he is no longer here.”

Adams made off from Falkirk Sheriff Court before his case was called

Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for his arrest.

