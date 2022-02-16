Pessimistic offender flees Falkirk court before case is called

Robert Adams (47) did appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday but he made a swift exit from courtroom three before his case was called.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 16th February 2022
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 7:50 am

Adams, 42 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, had pleaded guilty to a number of shoplifting offences including theft of alcohol from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on January 5 and Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on January 11.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “I spoke to him earlier – funnily enough he is no longer here.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for his arrest.

