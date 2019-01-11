Pervert patient (83) from Grangemouth sexually assaulted medical staff

For four months an elderly man abused medical staff – grabbing their buttocks and breasts – as they helped him recover from an operation.

Sander Meszaros (83), 20 Strowan Road, Grangemouth, subjected the four women to his lecherous attentions at his 20 Strowan Road, Grangemouth home and later at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth and Gartnavel hospitals.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Meszaros had been found guilty of the offences he committed between January 1 and April 4 last year.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan urged Sheriff Craig Caldwell to give Meszaros an absolute discharge – in effect meaning he would get off scot free from the offences with nothing criminal being recorded against him.

It was stated Meszaros, who required an interpreter for his court appearance, had significant health difficulties.

Sheriff Caldwell responded: “In other words the police don’t want to manage him because they don’t think he is a risk. I don’t accept this disposal – it may be convenient for the police, but it’s not sufficient for his offences.”

He added: “These were serious offences committed against people who came to your home to assist you in dealing with your health difficulties and the aftermath of a serious operation.

“Over a period of four months you abused these ladies – two of them in particular – by sexually assaulting them. Your age and your ill health do not in any respect excuse or explain these offences.

“They were extremely distressing – in particular to a woman in court when she gave evidence. This is not conduct which this court can overlook. While the range of options available – because of your age and ill health – is limited, an appropriate punishment needs to be imposed to mark the court’s disapproval of your behaviour and as an example to others who may be tempted to behave in this way.”

Meszaros was fined £240 to be paid back at a rate of £20 per month. He was also placed on the sex offenders register.