Pervert Forth Valley driving instructor traumatised schoolgirl with sex assault

A pensioner who offered to teach a schoolgirl to drive then sexually assaulted her when she was behind the wheel was jailed for eight months.

Alexander Bell, 69, also gave his 17-year-old driving pupil a box containing a sex toy.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard his behaviour left the girl in floods of tears, and after she told staff at her school what had happened, police were notified.

The court heard that a criminal justice social work report said Bell had “no insight or understanding” of the wrongfulness of his actions.

Bell was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court. Pic: Contributed

Prosecutor Amy Clyne said the incidents occurred in January this year when the girl was getting driving lessons from Bell.

It is understood this was a private arrangement.

Miss Clyne said during one lesson, Bell repeatedly touched the girl on the leg to get her to slow down.

Miss Clyne said this was unwanted attention, and Bell was asked to stop, but he did it again even when she had reduced her speed.

He later made remarks to the girl about her sexual experience and spoke to her about getting her a vibrator.

Miss Clyne said: “She felt disgusted at the conversation. It was talk she did not want to have and she was very upset from it and she began to cry.”

At a further lesson a short time later in her mum's car, Bell told the “embarrassed” teenager, “Remember I said I'd get you a vibrator toy”. He then pulled a package containing the adult item from his pocket, and handed it to her saying, “Remember, don't tell your mum.”

The girl disclosed what had happened to staff at her school, and police were notified.

Her mother found out what Bell had done, and messaged him, “What's going on in your head?”

Bell was arrested and told cops, “I don't know what you're on about.”

Bell, retired, of Lochearnhead, Perthshire, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the girl and directing sexual communications towards her, in Forth Valley between January 1 and 21, 20024.

Solicitor Kelly Howe, defending, said: “His position, for what it's worth, is that he has misread the appropriateness of having such discussions with her.”

Imposing the eight-month jail term, and placing Bell on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, Sheriff Keith O'Mahony told him: “You engaged in behaviour towards a 17-year-old girl which was entirely inappropriate.

“It seems to me you have no insight into that offending behaviour.”

He pointed out that the social background report said that the fact Bell did not appear to consider his actions were inappropriate, and was “dismissive” of the suggestion she would have been distressed by his behaviour.

Sheriff O'Mahony said: “Those are, in my view, appalling aggravations.”

Bell showed no emotion as he was handcuffed to a security guard and led to the cells.