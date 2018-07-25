Pensioner punched in face by youth on Falkirk street

A pensioner was punched in the face by a young thug as he walked along a street.

The 72-year-old man had been approached by a group of youths riding bikes on Middlefield Road, Falkirk on Tuesday night when one of the youths came to a stop before striking the OAP across the mouth.

Police investigating the incident say the cause of the assault is unknown, however, any members of the public who witnessed the attack are urged to share information with officers.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A 72-year-old male was approached by a group of youths on bikes aged between 11 and 13 years old on Middlefield Road, Falkirk at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

“One of the group punched the man to the face. This was obviously a traumatic incident for the man involved. We are looking for the public to step forward if they have information.”

Contact police on 101.