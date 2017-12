A pensioner assaulted his wife in their home.

William Gillespie (70), 20 Comely Place, Falkirk, seized Winifred Gillespie by the throat and hit her on the head with a bin on September 30.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court he was placed on a supervised community order for a year and told to get treatment for his alcohol problem. His progress with the order will be reviewed in March.