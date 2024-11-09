Pensioner dies after early morning crash in Falkirk involving car and taxi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 76-year-old man has died following an early morning crash in Falkirk.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred around 3.05am today (Saturday) in Cochrane Avenue, close to the Woodlands community football pitches.

The incident involved a white BMW X6 and a black Kia Ceed taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said the man who was driving the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Pic: File image

The occupants of the taxi were not injured.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“In particular, if you were driving in the area at the time please check your dash-cam to see if you have anything that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0460 of Saturday, November 9.