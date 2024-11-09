Pensioner dies after early morning crash in Falkirk involving car and taxi
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred around 3.05am today (Saturday) in Cochrane Avenue, close to the Woodlands community football pitches.
The incident involved a white BMW X6 and a black Kia Ceed taxi.
Officers said the man who was driving the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the taxi were not injured.
Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
“In particular, if you were driving in the area at the time please check your dash-cam to see if you have anything that could help with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0460 of Saturday, November 9.