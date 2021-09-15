Pensioner allegedly kicked and punched by youths in Grangemouth public park
Police are investigating an alleged attack on a man – believed to be in his late 60s – in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:20 pm
The incident happened around 8pm last night and reportedly involved a sustained attack on a 68-year-old man by a group of young males.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.10pm on Tuesday, September 14, police received a report regarding a man being assaulted within Zetland Park, Grangemouth.
"Enquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."