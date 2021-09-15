Pensioner allegedly kicked and punched by youths in Grangemouth public park

The incident happened around 8pm last night and reportedly involved a sustained attack on a 68-year-old man by a group of young males.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.10pm on Tuesday, September 14, police received a report regarding a man being assaulted within Zetland Park, Grangemouth.

"Enquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police are investigating an alleged assault which happened in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

