Pensioner, 74, needed hospital treatment after assault

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with inquiries into the vicious assault of a pensioner in Linlithgow back in February.

The victim was attacked and needed hospital treatment after he was approached by a man and a woman as he crossed the car park at the town’s Aldi branch at around 7.40pm on Thursday, February 14.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their investigation and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is white, in his forties, around 6ft tall, and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and jeans.

Constable Ewan Hannay from Broxburn Police Station said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim. We are eager to trace the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could assist our investigation.

“We’d ask anyone who recognises him, or has information that can help identify and trace him, to come forward as soon as possible. Equally anyone who witnessed the incident should get in touch with officers.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3609 of February 14 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be sent to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.