Pedestrian killed in weekend collision named

The identity of a man who died in a road traffic collision on the A91 Stirling to St Andrews road at the weekend has been confirmed by police.

Graham Kerr, from the Stirling area, was the pedestrian involved in a collision with an eastbound silver Vauxhall Corsa on the road between Menstrie and Alva, at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and sadly Mr Kerr (33), was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are devastated following their tragic loss and have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

However they wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who tried to help Mr Kerr after the incident.

Sergeant David Marr, from Forth Valley’s road policing unit, said: “I have to echo the sentiments of Graham’s family and praise the efforts of motorists who stopped and performed CPR before the arrival of emergency services, including those who had the presence of mind to collect a defibrillator from a church in Alva.

“Enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and I am continuing to appeal for assistance from any witnesses who may have seen it take place, or passing motorists around the given time who have dash-cam footage we could review.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4761 from Saturday, September 28.